Man dies after motorcycle crash in Campbell County

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Glade Hill man died Thursday after a motorcycle crash in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 1:35 p.m. to Long Island Rd, just south of Peak Pl.

45-year-old William Hundley was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Long Island Rd when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.

Hundley was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

