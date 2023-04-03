Missing runaway teens may be headed for Florida

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to look out for two runaway girls who may be headed to Florida with a teenage boy.

Kinley Blankenship, in the photo on the left, is 14 years old, white, about 5′5″ and 130 pounds with brown hair and a tattoo of “Show No Love” on her left forearm. Janiyah Rigney, 13, on the right, is Black, about 5′6″ and 165 pounds with brown hair.

The sheriff’s office says they may be with a a male teen from Salem, Virginia in a gray 2007 Lexus, headed to Florida. His name hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.