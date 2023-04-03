Birthdays
New convenience center opens in Gretna as the largest in Pittsylvania County

Meadowridge convenience center
Meadowridge convenience center(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - A new convenience center is now open in Pittsylvania County to provide more efficient and user-friendly waste disposal.

The center is located at 211 Meadowridge Court in Gretna. It is the largest site in the county offering compactors for household trash, bulky items, and recycling.

Staff will be on site to help users and pick up stray trash.

They plan to turn all the green box sites in the county into convenience centers within the next few years.

“It’s a little more inviting and a little more friendly,” said Chris Adcock, Director of Pittsylvania County Public Works. “You can meet your attendant and talk to them. They can help you. If you have a bag that’s too heavy to get out of your car truck, they can assist you with that.”

The new center is open everyday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They plan to renovate the Motley, Mount Hermon and Berry Hill sites next.

