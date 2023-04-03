Birthdays
New Wytheville museum open to public

By Andrew Webb
Apr. 3, 2023
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Work on the 1848 House on the Homestead Site in Wytheville is complete.

Visitors can now stop and see the Willowbrook Jackson/Umberger House on the 9 acre property.

Inside the house, exhibits feature decorative arts made in Wythe County.

The museum is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“I’m not sure of another museums site that focuses on a singular County’s history in decorative arts and material culture like this one does,” Manager of Historic Sites and Homestead Museum Operator Michael Gillman said.

Gillman says the site plans to host many community events on the property this summer.

Admission to the entire property costs $10.

