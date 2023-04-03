Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

One dead, two injured in Pittsylvania County crash

(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 2:09 a.m. on Rt. 87, two-tenths of a mile north of Rt. 622.

26-year-old Keyara Hairston was driving a Mazda north on Rt. 87, when she crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Silverado head-on. Hairston was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hairston’s passenger was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. The Chevy driver was also taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing runaway teens may be headed for Florida
Unsettled weather heads our way.
Work week starts off warm and breezy
A Virginia Tech fan urged basketball center Liz Kitley to return for another year, a wish she...
Hokies’ Liz Kitley returning for another season
The team arrived in Blacksburg around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team returns to Blacksburg to dozens of cheering fans
Danville man killed after being struck by passenger train

Latest News

FILE IMAGE
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Campbell County
Demolition Begins Monday On Downtown Vinton Properties Affected By Fire
Demolition Begins Monday On Downtown Vinton Properties Affected By Fire
Vinton road closure map.
Demolition begins on Downtown Vinton properties affected by fire
As Easter weekend approaches, more drivers will hit the road; V.D.O.T. will suspend most lane...
VDOT to lift lane closures ahead of Easter weekend