One dead, two injured in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 2:09 a.m. on Rt. 87, two-tenths of a mile north of Rt. 622.

26-year-old Keyara Hairston was driving a Mazda north on Rt. 87, when she crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Silverado head-on. Hairston was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hairston’s passenger was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. The Chevy driver was also taken to a hospital.

