Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Police, AWARE Foundation asking for help finding teenage girl

Kiya'Leigh Grey, reported missing from Roanoke
Kiya'Leigh Grey, reported missing from Roanoke(AWARE Foundation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have opened a missing person case as part of the search for a 14-year-old girl.

14-year-old Kiya’Leigh Grey was last reported seen at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, getting into a black mid-size vehicle at 3:14 p.m. March 29, 2023, according to the AWARE Foundation.

Police say they don’t have any information indicating Grey is in danger.

Grey wears braces and was last reported seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black Queen hoodie.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing runaway teens may be headed for Florida
The team arrived in Blacksburg around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team returns to Blacksburg to dozens of cheering fans
Unsettled weather heads our way.
Warming temperatures with a few stray showers
A Virginia Tech fan urged basketball center Liz Kitley to return for another year, a wish she...
Hokies’ Liz Kitley returning for another season
(Source: MGN)
Most storm-hit Appalachian Power customers reportedly have service back

Latest News

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump set to travel to New York and face booking, arraignment
Enclosure damaged in windstorm
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center flight enclosure destroyed by windstorm
A WrestleMania sign hangs over the crowd during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, Monday, March...
UFC, WWE combine to form $21.4B sports entertainment company