Police, AWARE Foundation asking for help finding teenage girl

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have opened a missing person case as part of the search for a 14-year-old girl.

14-year-old Kiya’Leigh Grey was last reported seen at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, getting into a black mid-size vehicle at 3:14 p.m. March 29, 2023, according to the AWARE Foundation.

Police say they don’t have any information indicating Grey is in danger.

Grey wears braces and was last reported seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black Queen hoodie.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.