Pulaski coffee shop under new ownership

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Max on Main is under new ownership and will soon be known as Mochi’s Café.

The shop will be named after new owner, Blake Lee’s, dog.

“She was the main inspiration just because she’s brought so much joy to our lives,” Lee said.

He hopes that when the café opens, the menu will bring that same joy to patrons.

“My idea was to name all of my menu items after pet names of individuals in the community so I’ve been getting submissions that people were sending in pictures of their pets, names, everything like that,” Lee said.

In just about 24 hours, Lee has received around 900 pet name submissions from pet owners in the community.

“I actually got kind of emotional seeing all the pictures of the pets that people would send, pictures of their pets that passed away recently and stuff like that so it was it was a really, really touching experience” Lee said.

As far as the new menu goes, Lee says it will still be a coffee shop but will expand to brunch and other food items.

“It’ll be a mixture of Asian American bistro style lunch, breakfast brunch spot too, with an expanded drink menu to have like different types of smoothies, boba teas, bubble teas, protein drinks,” Lee said. “That was one of my main things is I want to add more healthier options to the menu.”

Since Max on Main was open until just a few months ago, Lee hopes the turnaround time on his business won’t be long.

“I am super excited for this to be opening soon just for something for the town to have their own again something where hopefully that will draw people from other towns other cities to come in and just to experience Mochi’s Café,” he said.

