Retirements mount as western Virginia lawmaker says he won’t seek reelection

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Another lawmaker from western Virginia says he will not run for re-election, adding one more name to the growing list of General Assembly members who will not be back next year.

With Del. Jeff Campbell’s announcement over the weekend, at least 16 members of the House and 10 members of the State Senate have announced plans to retire.

And we aren’t done yet.

Campbell (R-Marion) has represented residents of Carroll, Smyth and Wythe Counties for the last 10 years.

In a written statement, he thanked his family, staff and constituents and said serving in the House of Delegates has been the highest honor of his professional life.

“However, my season has now come and gone and I am announcing that I will not be seeking a sixth term in the Virginia House of Delegates,” Campbell said in the release.

“Some people are estimating it may be in the hundreds of years of legislative experience that’s walking out the door,” WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton said in a recent interview.

With the departure of other veteran lawmakers, including Senators John Edwards (D-Roanoke) and Steve Newman (R-Bedford Co.) and Del. Kathy Byron (R-Bedford Co.), Denton said the General Assembly is facing a time of major transition.

“Make no mistake about it. We are in a generational transition. There are now more millennials and Gen Z in the voting population than previous generations,” Denton said. “And they are without question more activist. They grew up in two decades of hyper partisanship, left, right, Democratic, Republican. So the type of legislators that will be coming in office are certainly very different from those previously.”

In addition to all the retirements, more than a dozen members of the House are running for seats in the State Senate.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.