Roanoke City Council considers parking change for people with disabilities

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council is considering a change that will help people with disabilities park downtown.

The proposal would allow someone with the proper license plates or placards to park in any handicapped, timed or metered space for up to 10 hours, in a 24-hour period.

And they wouldn’t have to register their license plates at a parking meter.

Mark Kary proposed the change in a meeting with Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell.

“I think what it positions us for is leadership on the issue of ADA accessibility, and breaking down unintended barriers,” Kary told WDBJ7, “because it certainly wasn’t intended to make parking harder for people who need access.”

Kary believes Roanoke would be one of the first cities in Virginia to make the change, and he’s hopeful the rest of the state will follow Roanoke’s lead.

