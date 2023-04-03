Roanoke College now a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College is the newest member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU).

The institution is now one of three schools in Virginia aligned with the nonprofit supporting Hispanic student.

Officials say in the past five years, applications from the Hispanic community increased by 11.65%, and first-year Hispanic enrollment at Roanoke has grown 73%.

“We are deeply committed to becoming a destination for Hispanic students, particularly in our region, and we are working hard to create a welcoming, inclusive environment in which all students can realize and reach their potential,” said President Frank Shushok Jr. “The partnership with HACU represents an important step to ensuring we meet our goals and provide Hispanic students with the support they need to achieve their future goals. Through this membership, we hope to create many more educational and career opportunities for Hispanic students throughout the region and world.”

Janny Alvarado who is the Assistant Director of Admissions with a focus on Latinx recruitment says the new move will help them increase access and success for all students.

“We’re just very excited to have this implemented for Hispanic incoming students, current students but also incoming future maroons coming into Roanoke,” added Alvarado. “I think it’s going to be a game changer for them when they’re looking into job placements (and) career opportunities. So, I’m just very excited for our community to grow.”

The new membership allows the college to benefit from resources, initiatives, and experts.

