Rustic Creations owner reflects on buildings being demolished in Downtown Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the summer a fire in Downtown Vinton destroyed one building and damaged several small businesses on main street. Now, after months of decay, those buildings are being demolished.

“And we stayed down there all night and all day the next day, just praying that it wouldn’t take out our business,” said Rustic Creations Owner Dawn Sullivan.

Sullivan says the flames didn’t touch her merchandise. Her business was two buildings down from where the fire originated.

“I saw God had a bubble over us. Because we had no water damage. No fire damage whatsoever,” explained Sullivan. “I guess it’s solely like the structure of the building is what they’re saying is the reason we had to move out.”

Unfortunately, the fire damaged other structures. Now Sullivan’s building and three others are being demolished.

“I wish I was there to see it but then I’m glad I’m not,” added Sullivan. “But it takes a piece of your heart because you’re there more than you are at your actual home. So, it is your home that your kind of losing.”

Town officials say the work could take up to six weeks with road closures throughout the process. Both lanes of Lee Ave are closed as of Monday but the westbound lane will reopen Tuesday, April 4th.

“It’s an extremely sad time to see the buildings coming down but you know it’s an opportunity for us to finally get the ball moving and grow back,” said Vinton’s Economic Development Specialist Marshall Stanley.

Stanley says they’re working on a plan to rebuild.

“We want to be able to build back as strong as possible (and) be able to have buildings that we can have great tenants (and) great businesses,” explained Stanley.

Sadly, Rustic creations will not be moving back to their original location. You can still find them just one block away.

“Now, we’re on south poplar right behind Lotz Funeral Home there. We’re still open the regular hours Tuesday-Friday 10 to 6 Saturday 10 to 2.”

Officials say 3 more buildings could be damaged for a total of 7 buildings. But they won’t know for sure until the buildings are demolished.

Stanley urges everyone to still support the businesses in this area.

Rustic Creations is hosting a wreath-making class on April 14th. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.