Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Rustic Creations owner reflects on buildings being demolished in Downtown Vinton

Demolition begins in Downtown Vinton
Demolition begins in Downtown Vinton(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the summer a fire in Downtown Vinton destroyed one building and damaged several small businesses on main street. Now, after months of decay, those buildings are being demolished.

“And we stayed down there all night and all day the next day, just praying that it wouldn’t take out our business,” said Rustic Creations Owner Dawn Sullivan.

Sullivan says the flames didn’t touch her merchandise. Her business was two buildings down from where the fire originated.

“I saw God had a bubble over us. Because we had no water damage. No fire damage whatsoever,” explained Sullivan. “I guess it’s solely like the structure of the building is what they’re saying is the reason we had to move out.”

Unfortunately, the fire damaged other structures. Now Sullivan’s building and three others are being demolished.

“I wish I was there to see it but then I’m glad I’m not,” added Sullivan. “But it takes a piece of your heart because you’re there more than you are at your actual home. So, it is your home that your kind of losing.”

Town officials say the work could take up to six weeks with road closures throughout the process. Both lanes of Lee Ave are closed as of Monday but the westbound lane will reopen Tuesday, April 4th.

“It’s an extremely sad time to see the buildings coming down but you know it’s an opportunity for us to finally get the ball moving and grow back,” said Vinton’s Economic Development Specialist Marshall Stanley.

Stanley says they’re working on a plan to rebuild.

“We want to be able to build back as strong as possible (and) be able to have buildings that we can have great tenants (and) great businesses,” explained Stanley.

Sadly, Rustic creations will not be moving back to their original location. You can still find them just one block away.

“Now, we’re on south poplar right behind Lotz Funeral Home there. We’re still open the regular hours Tuesday-Friday 10 to 6 Saturday 10 to 2.”

Officials say 3 more buildings could be damaged for a total of 7 buildings. But they won’t know for sure until the buildings are demolished.

Stanley urges everyone to still support the businesses in this area.

Rustic Creations is hosting a wreath-making class on April 14th. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing runaway teens may be headed for Florida
The team arrived in Blacksburg around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team returns to Blacksburg to dozens of cheering fans
(Source: MGN)
Most storm-hit Appalachian Power customers reportedly have service back
A Virginia Tech fan urged basketball center Liz Kitley to return for another year, a wish she...
Hokies’ Liz Kitley returning for another season
Danville man killed after being struck by passenger train

Latest News

Meadowridge convenience center
New convenience center opens in Gretna as the largest in Pittsylvania County
Roanoke College
Roanoke College now a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities
The Hughes Center new facility
The Hughes Center looks to open new facility in Danville by January
Wytheville Homestead
Wytheville Homestead