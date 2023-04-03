Birthdays
Salem apartment residents displaced by fire

File photo of fire engine.
File photo of fire engine.(WGCL)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Improperly discarded smoking materials led to an accidental fire at a Salem apartment complex Monday, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

About 32 displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Salem Fire & EMS was called to an apartment complex at 108 Otter Avenue about 8:51 a.m. April 3, 2023. Firefighters extinguished the fire with everybody getting out safely, according to fire crews. No one was hurt.

The fire was in a third-floor apartment with flames reaching into an attic. The building sustained “significant fire, smoke, and water damage,” according to Salem Fire-EMS, totaling about $700,000.

