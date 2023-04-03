Salem PD looking for runaway teens who may be with teens from other parts of VA

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police are looking for two teens they refer to as runaways.

Isabella Paige Sharrocks is 16, 5′3″ and 110 pounds, according to police, with green eyes and brown hair.

She was last reported seen March 31, 2023, and police say she may be in a grey two-door Jeep with a defective brake light.

According to the AWARE Foundation, her family believes she may be with Shaun Hiner, reported missing from Bedford County March 20.

Police are also asking for help finding Malik Zymere Johnson, 15. Police say he is 5′2″ and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Johnson was last reported seen April 2, 2023, according to police, and may be driving a grey 2007 Lexus 350 with left headlight damage. Salem PD says he may be in the Rocky Mount area of Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says he may be with two runaway girls from Franklin County, possibly headed to Florida.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either teen is asked to call Salem PD at 540-375-3078.

