Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Singer Nelly set to appear at Danville Harvest Jubilee

Singer/Rapper Nelly
Singer/Rapper Nelly(Joshua Sobel/Danville Harvest Jubilee)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Singer/rapper Nelly is scheduled to perform at the Carrington Pavilion in Danville July 8. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7 at the Harvest Jubilee’s website, DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org.

Nelly has hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with songs including “Hot in Herre,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather” and “Dilemma,” and has had several hit collaborations, including “Cruise” and “Lil’ Bit” with Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly is also scheduled to perform at the West Virginia State Fair August 11.

Danville Harvest Jubilee began in 1980 as “Victorian Danville Weekend,” according to event organizers, and evolved into a multifaceted event including food events, national entertainment, and family activities.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing runaway teens may be headed for Florida
Unsettled weather heads our way.
Work week starts off warm and breezy
A Virginia Tech fan urged basketball center Liz Kitley to return for another year, a wish she...
Hokies’ Liz Kitley returning for another season
The team arrived in Blacksburg around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team returns to Blacksburg to dozens of cheering fans
Danville man killed after being struck by passenger train

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender
Police lights
Police: Dog found inside dumpster in Pulaski County
Body of woman found in Henry County
One dead, two injured in Pittsylvania County crash