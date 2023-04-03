Singer Nelly set to appear at Danville Harvest Jubilee

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Singer/rapper Nelly is scheduled to perform at the Carrington Pavilion in Danville July 8. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7 at the Harvest Jubilee’s website, DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org.

Nelly has hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with songs including “Hot in Herre,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather” and “Dilemma,” and has had several hit collaborations, including “Cruise” and “Lil’ Bit” with Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly is also scheduled to perform at the West Virginia State Fair August 11.

Danville Harvest Jubilee began in 1980 as “Victorian Danville Weekend,” according to event organizers, and evolved into a multifaceted event including food events, national entertainment, and family activities.

