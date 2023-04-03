Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement

43% of those surveyed attributed inflation as reason for not investing
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Nearly one in three Generation Z workers have not contributed to retirement savings in at least the past two years, a new survey by Bankrate found.

James Royal, a principal writer for Bankrate.com, said not investing at an early age could mean forgoing more than a half-million dollars in retirement savings.

“We’re talking on the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars over an investing or working careers,” Royal explained. “So, that’s a really significant amount of money that they’re potentially missing out on.”

The survey found the biggest factor Gen Z workers said was holding them back from investing was inflation or a higher cost of living.

“We all run into financial straits from time to time. We’ve got bills that have to be paid today and we can’t think about next week or next year,” Royal said. “But the thing is, resolve to save and develop that index investing discipline and then get back on track and move toward that goal.”

Royal said it’s actually never been easier to start investing. He explained the quickest way is to sign up for your office 401k.

If you don’t have a 401k, there are free robo-advisors online or you can meet with a financial planner to figure out the best way to start thinking about your future.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing runaway teens may be headed for Florida
The team arrived in Blacksburg around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team returns to Blacksburg to dozens of cheering fans
(Source: MGN)
Most storm-hit Appalachian Power customers reportedly have service back
A Virginia Tech fan urged basketball center Liz Kitley to return for another year, a wish she...
Hokies’ Liz Kitley returning for another season
Danville man killed after being struck by passenger train

Latest News

Museum exhibit in Wytheville, VA
New Wytheville museum open to public
Here @ Home: Child Abuse Awareness
Treatment can bring hope to victims of child abuse, neglect
7@four: Local Colors Festival
7@four: Local Colors Festival
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Cakes by Kelsey is owned by Kelsey Hairston of Lynchburg
Lynchburg woman uses social media to boost her business