North Carolina man arrested in South Boston shooting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a shooting in South Boston Sunday, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Police say they responded at 3:34 p.m. to the area of Llewellyn Ave and College St and found two women and one man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers interviewed several witnesses and found pistol cartridge casings and other evidence found at the scene. Following the interviews, officers say they arrested 21-year-old Daquan Valentine, of Franklinton, N.C., and charged him with three counts of malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Later in the evening, police found a 2017 Nissan Altima on Willingham Ave that is believed to be a part of the investigation.

Police say two of the victims are in stable condition and one person was treated and released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.