Treatment can bring hope to victims of child abuse, neglect

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local therapist is emphasizing the importance of treating trauma and identifying the resources available in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Howard Shumate is a counselor and the outpatient services manager at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

He joined Here @ Home to explain how the trauma of child abuse and neglect can impact a person into adulthood.

However, Shumate emphasizes there is hope with many treatment options available to help adults and children recover from that trauma.

A few of the treatments discussed in the video include:

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)

Parent Child Interactive Therapy (PCIT)

Additionally, there are many resources available to help community members report possible abuse or neglect as well as support children here in Southwest Virginia.

