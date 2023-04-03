Birthdays
Treatment can bring hope to victims of child abuse, neglect

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local therapist is emphasizing the importance of treating trauma and identifying the resources available in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Howard Shumate is a counselor and the outpatient services manager at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

He joined Here @ Home to explain how the trauma of child abuse and neglect can impact a person into adulthood.

However, Shumate emphasizes there is hope with many treatment options available to help adults and children recover from that trauma.

A few of the treatments discussed in the video include:

  • Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
  • Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
  • Parent Child Interactive Therapy (PCIT)

Additionally, there are many resources available to help community members report possible abuse or neglect as well as support children here in Southwest Virginia.

