7@four talks breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids can have breakfast with the Easter Bunny at St. Marks United Methodist Church April 8.
The breakfast will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by an Easter Egg Hunt, which starts at 10:30.
Children under two eat free, children three and up get in for $5.00 and children 12 to adults are $10.00.
Money raised goes to pack thousands of meals for Rise Against Hunger.
To reserve your spot at the breakfast, click here.
