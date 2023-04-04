Birthdays
7@four talks breakfast with the Easter Bunny

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids can have breakfast with the Easter Bunny at St. Marks United Methodist Church April 8.

The breakfast will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by an Easter Egg Hunt, which starts at 10:30.

Children under two eat free, children three and up get in for $5.00 and children 12 to adults are $10.00.

Money raised goes to pack thousands of meals for Rise Against Hunger.

To reserve your spot at the breakfast, click here.

