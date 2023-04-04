Birthdays
AGING IN PLACE: World Health Day focuses attention on prevention of chronic disease

It’s held every year on April 7th to marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization
KPTV
Keeping up with routine checkups, along with monitoring blood pressure and sugar levels is crucial for health at any age(https://www.123rf.com/)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Senior Home Care Specialist Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage, World Health Day is a great time for the older population to take stock of their health.

Spaid points out that doing things like watching your diet, especially cholesterol is important. Keeping tabs on blood pressure is crucial.

Based on data published from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 45% of adults in the United States have hypertension or are taking medication for hypertension.

At any age, exercise is crucial. Spaid says that exercise doesn’t need to happen in a gym or a structured environment. Frequency, intensity and time are what matter the most.

“Taking 10,000 steps a day is a popular goal because research has shown that when combined with other healthy behaviors, it can lead to a decrease in chronic illness like diabetes, metabolic syndromes and heart disease,” according to Spaid.

You can find more important health information on the Care Advantage website.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 4, 2023
Moyer Skate Park No Longer Included In Renovations To Sports Complex
