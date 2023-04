ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce will host its tenth annual job fair at the Bedford YMCA between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

More than 30 exhibitors are expected to attend with part-time and full-time positions available.

The Bedford Area Chamber will offer free workshops, headshots and giveaways.

