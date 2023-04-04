Birthdays
Bubble Aquatics and Exotics opens in Danville to offer small pets and supplies

Bubble Aquatic and Exotic's Casper
Bubble Aquatic and Exotic's Casper(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place in Danville to find your next furry or feathered friend - thanks to a hometown grant program.

Bubble Aquatics and Exotics is now open on 535 Wilson Street.

The local owner was awarded a $25,000 Dream Launch grant from the River District Association.

The store has birds, rabbits, chinchillas, snakes, fish, and many other small animals. They also sell pet supplies such as dog and cat food, fish tanks, live and frozen feeders, and more.

“My community needed a home for reptiles that has the information they need for having these pets, and we haven’t really had something like that here for a very long time,” said Ashlyn Tickle, Owner of Bubble Aquatics & Exotics.

They are open from Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

