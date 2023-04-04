Birthdays
Car connected to missing man found

Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A car driven by a man missing for a year has been recovered, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Acting on a tip, investigators on April 3, 2023 found the red 2002 Kia that was driven by Donald Kelley, who has been missing since March 2022. Investigators haven’t revealed where they found the car.

The Alleghany County Covington Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a homicide-missing person.

Deputies have conducted 26 search warrants and 57 interviews, according to the sheriff’s office, and collected 49 pieces of evidence, including firearms and DNA, since March 2022. Sheriff Kevin Hall said in March 2023 there is a person of interest in the case, someone investigators believe was an acquaintance of Kelley’s.

“We feel like we have a person of interest, we feel like we have a good bit of circumstantial evidence in this case,” Sheriff Hall said. “But that’ll be a determination by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office on how to proceed further.”

Investigators are still looking for Kelley’s body.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Captain Scott Fischer at 540-965-1770 ext. 106 or Lieutenant Richard Shull at 540-965-1770 ext. 107.

