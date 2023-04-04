Birthdays
Almost time to enjoy Kids Fishing Day!

Annual event brings families out to enjoy a day on the water
Alleghany County Parks & Recreation Fishing day
Alleghany County Parks & Recreation Fishing day(Alleghany County Parks & Recreation)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County Parks and Recreation will host its 33rd annual free Kids Fishing Day Saturday, April 15 on Dunlap Creek at Boy’s Home.

Katlyn Smals, the Recreation Assistant Supervisor for Alleghany County Parks and Recreation, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the event and how it is designed to enable local youth to participate in a great fishing event that will leave them with a better appreciation and memories of an outdoor wildlife experience.

Kids’ Fishing Day will mark the 33rd consecutive year that Alleghany Highlands youth will have the opportunity to enjoy fishing, spend time with their families, and develop an outdoor activity hoped to carry onward for the rest of their lives.

Registration begins at 8:30. Fishing is from 9-12 with lunch served at 11.

