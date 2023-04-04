Danville pay study results could lead to city employee wage increase

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville City Manager shared the results of a pay study last Thursday.

They usually conduct a pay study every five years. This one was conducted two years early after hearing that some positions make less compared to other cities.

“When we find out that we’re well below the market in certain areas, I think it’s important to make sure that we are competitive,” said Ken Larking, Danville City Manager. “City Council and others understand the importance of paying a competitive wage. So, we felt that it was important to do that.”

The pay study found two thirds of city positions are below the market rate. One third are at or above the market rate.

The new pay plan says no employee will be making less than $15 per hour and every position will be based on 100% of the market.

“There’s always going to be some cities that are able to pay more and some that pay less. So, to be at the average of the market, where a lot of the cities we compare to are bigger than us, is pretty good,” added Larking.

10% of their positions are vacant.

Firefighters and W.W. Moore Youth Care Workers will likely see the biggest impact. Larking hopes this will help attract and retain those employees.

“When you have the minimum of your pay range higher than what it used to be, you would think that more people would be interested in applying for this job. Unfortunately, just like every other organization right now, even if you paid a lot, there are just not any candidates out there. So, it’s been a challenge for everybody, not only us, but others,” explained Larking.

If approved by city council in a few weeks, the plan will be implemented July 1.

