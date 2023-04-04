Deputies searching for suspect connected with reported shooting at Smith River Sports Complex

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies in Henry County are looking for a suspect they say is connected to a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a sports complex in Henry County.

Sheriff Lane Perry of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WDBJ7 that around 4:30 p.m., a woman was shot multiple times at the Smith River Sports Complex in Axton.

Sheriff Perry said they will be providing suspect information to the public soon.

No further details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately clear.

