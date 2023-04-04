Fire destroys house; Roanoke County road closed

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews in Roanoke County are asking drivers to stay away from the area of 1230 Wildwood Road near the Salem and Roanoke County line.

A house caught fire about 9:45 a.m. April 4, 2023, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. No one was hurt, but a resident who wasn’t home at the time of the fire is displaced, as the house is a total loss.

Fire crews found a pet dog alive and are looking for a pet cat.

No cause has been determined. The road will likely be closed into Tuesday afternoon, according to fire crews.

A house is a total loss after a fire on Wildwood Road in Roanoke County... 4.4.23 (WDBJ)

