Highlander Hotel celebrates opening in Radford

The Highlander Hotel
The Highlander Hotel(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A new hotel in Radford is officially open for business.

The Highlander Hotel celebrated with a ribbon-cutting April 4.

The hotel has more than 100 rooms and features a rooftop bar and restaurant along with a coffee shop in the lobby.

The general manager of the hotel says its location is perfect for access to Radford University.

“We’re literally right across the street from the university, so we’re super excited to have not only travelers come through, but also the locals to use our facilities as well,” The Highlander Hotel’s General Manger Rachel Pegues said.

The Highlander has 124 guest rooms. The hotel and coffee shop are now open and the hotel expects the rooftop restaurant to open later this month.

