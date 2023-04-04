Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

‘I don’t feel no older’: Woman celebrates 103 years of life

Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.
Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.(WLKY)
By WLKY staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A woman from Louisville, Kentucky, marked a major milestone this past weekend.

Effie Nipper turned 103 years old.

Dozens of her family members and friends joined her for a big celebration on Saturday.

Nipper said she’s managed to live this long by eating healthy, going to church, and loving everybody.

She also said she doesn’t feel that old, but she has admitted she’s dealt with more pain as she’d aged.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing runaway teens may be headed for Florida
Body of woman found in Henry County has been identified
Unsettled weather heads our way.
Temperatures soar 10-14° above average Tuesday
Police lights
Police: Dog found inside dumpster in Pulaski County
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest

Latest News

The Moyer Skate Park sign in Salem Monday night.
Skate park no longer included in Moyer Sports Complex renovations
This map locates the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska’s Western Arctic, which the Biden...
Alaska oil plan opponents lose 1st fight over Willow project
This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl Barwick, who...
Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times
McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Ex-Maryland political aide captured, wounded after manhunt
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges