LewisGale Medical Center reveals a new virtual reality treadmill for physical therapy patients

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Patients at LewisGale Medical Center have another resource to help them in their recovery. The hospital now has a virtual reality treadmill for patients and physical therapists to use.

The new technology at LewisGale is the only one of its kind in Southwest Virginia.

It’s the latest medical advancement to combine virtual and augmented reality. The VR treadmill can feel like a video game for patients, but with lasting benefits.

LewisGale’s director of inpatient rehab explained how it works.

“The image is projected onto the foot of the treadmill so the patient actually sees it on the ground in front of them and they have to navigate around that obstacle,” Elise Manning said.

Traditional physical therapy requires therapists to set up obstacles and be more hands-on. Patient Keesha Samuel explained the treadmill gives her more autonomy.

“The difference for me is I’m doing this by myself versus someone holding me or using a belt to help me walk or walking right beside me,” Samuel said. “It feels great, it feels like I can do this on the outside when I get out.”

Manning explained the treadmill helps both patients and therapists.

“One of the hardest things as a therapist sometimes is to be creative with the activity that you’re doing,” Manning said. “It keeps the patient engaged as well as the therapist.”

That engagement is crucial for motivating patients on the road to recovery.

“Exercise sometimes doesn’t feel like fun, but when you incorporate fun into exercising, it makes you want to keep going,” Samuel said.

LewisGale received a grant to help fund the $150,000 treadmill.

“We have tons of plans to get that higher technology and as we see how the patients are responding to it being there and how excited they get, it makes us kind of want to bring it in more,” Manning said.

Because of the way the treadmill is designed with the body support harness, it can help any patient going through physical therapy.

“It will help me recover quicker or anyone who uses a treadmill when you go at your own pace,” Samuel said.

