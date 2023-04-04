Man and girl treated after Martinsville ATV crash

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man driving an ATV and his passenger, a girl. were flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday, according to Martinsville Police.

Police responded to the four-wheeler crash in the 200 block of 2nd Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday. They say helmets were not being worn.

Police also remind the public that it is illegal to drive four-wheelers on public streets in the City of Martinsville.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.