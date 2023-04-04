Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Man and girl treated after Martinsville ATV crash

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man driving an ATV and his passenger, a girl. were flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday, according to Martinsville Police.

Police responded to the four-wheeler crash in the 200 block of 2nd Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday. They say helmets were not being worn.

Police also remind the public that it is illegal to drive four-wheelers on public streets in the City of Martinsville.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest
Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing Franklin County teens found safe
Body of woman found in Henry County identified
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found
Police lights
Police: Dog found inside dumpster in Pulaski County

Latest News

Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
VSP releases information on crash that led to former Alleghany County chief deputy arrest
Pedestrian hit in traffic in SW Roanoke
Wildwood Road Fire in Roanoke County
Roanoke County house fire causes over $178,000 in damages
One dead, two injured in Henry County crash