Mountain View Humane partnering with Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV

By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane is partnering with Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV to provide reduced-fee veterinary services for eligible families with dogs and cats.

The services will include spaying, neutering, vaccines, microchipping, flea and tick treatments, and umbilical hernia repairs.

“We are very excited to partner with Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV,” said Laurie Gibbons, Executive Director of Mission Delivery at Mountain View Humane. “This allows more pets in our community to receive access to spay and neuter surgeries, vaccines, and other medical services that they may need.”

For more information about Mountain View Humane, contact Julie Rickmond at 540-339-6722 or jrickmond@mvhclinic.org. About Mountain View Humane

