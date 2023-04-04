Skate park no longer included in Moyer Sports Complex renovations

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Moyer Sports Complex is under construction for a $27.5 million renovation project. But improvements to the Moyer Skate Park are no longer in the mix, leading to disappointment and even a petition to save it from some residents.

The Moyer Skate Park has been reduced to rubble but residents will never forget the memories they made there.

“When I worked part time we lived at the skate park with the other kids, they go after school and they spend hours there practicing,” said Laura Saunders, a Salem resident.

Saunders has watched her nine-year-old son Kyle and his friends hone their skills at the Moyer Skate Park over the years.

“They create bonds, friendships. It’s a whole community there where they can all come together. It’s been an incredible experience for Kyle, every single person at that parksupports him, encourages him, they have helped him develop his skills.”

The original plan was for the Moyer Sports Complex renovations to include improvements to the skate park. But the City of Salem said in a statement that shortly after they broke ground in September 2022 they decided “adding 10 new pickleball courts in that area would be an excellent use for the space and fit the competition theme of the complex much better.”

The Salem Skate community is disappointed and has even started a petition with more than 1,500 signatures so far.

“Our city has failed them and let them down. We are showing them that that we do not value their sport,” said Saunders.

The City of Salem said it, “recognizes the importance of this type of recreation for skateboarders in our community and it is committed to searching for a new location in the city or possibly the region.”

For the Skate Community they are open to a new location but are skeptical.

“Committed to me means actions. Show me what you’re planning, what are you doing about it? Who’s working on it? When are you meeting? You know, all of those things. You’re committed? You committed to a skatepark, you showed us plans that you were making and then you took it back. So I’m not sure I really have much faith in the word commitment coming from the city of Salem,” said Saunders.

The City of Salem’s entire statement can be found below:

“First, the Moyer Sports Complex is the number one sports tourism venue in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Despite being an outside complex, it is in use an average of 230 days a year. (please see the attached History document for more info)

Soon after the groundbreaking for the current renovation on September 27, 2022, city officials began considering a different use for the former skate park location. As you know, the city earned its “Virginia’s Championship City” title by hosting championships of all types ranging from football to lacrosse to softball.

One of the fastest growing recreational and competitive sports in the nation is pickleball. And not long after the ceremonial shovels of dirt were turned for the $27.5 million renovation, we reached out to our architects to inquire about a change order for that section of the complex. We decided that adding 10 new pickleball courts in that area would be an excellent use for the space and fit the competition theme of the complex much better.

We already had planned to add 3 courts to the complex, so this will give us 13 new pickleball courts at the Moyer. Add those 13 to the 6 that already exist at the Oakey Field Complex on East Main Street, and the 6 that Roanoke College is considering, and the city would have 25 courts. That would enable Salem to competitively pursue regional and national pickleball tournaments that would benefit the entire region financially and add another piece to the sports tourism gameplan.

As for the skate park, Salem recognizes the importance of this type of recreation for skateboarders in our community and it is committed to searching for a new location in the city or possibly the region. City Manager, Jay Taliaferro, our Parks and Recreation Director, John Shaner, and other city staff members already have held discussions with skateboarding enthusiasts, who also are excited about the park returning in a new location. A new skate park could be funded exclusively by the private sector, by Salem, or regionally with other government entities in the valley.”

