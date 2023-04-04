Birthdays
Naval ROTC cadets participate in spring midshipman training at Smith Mountain Lake

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 80 Naval ROTC cadets with the Virginia Military Institute finished up their midshipman spring training on Smith Mountain Lake.

Over the weekend, cadets learned how to navigate, fight fire on the water, handle tow lines and dock a towed vessel.

Instructors from VMI partnered with Sea Tow and the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Rescue.

Cadets were learning on the water from Saturday to Monday afternoon.

