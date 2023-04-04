Naval ROTC cadets participate in spring midshipman training at Smith Mountain Lake

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 80 Naval ROTC cadets with the Virginia Military Institute finished up their midshipman spring training on Smith Mountain Lake.

Over the weekend, cadets learned how to navigate, fight fire on the water, handle tow lines and dock a towed vessel.

Instructors from VMI partnered with Sea Tow and the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Rescue.

Cadets were learning on the water from Saturday to Monday afternoon.

