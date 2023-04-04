New chancellor visits community colleges in Lynchburg and Roanoke

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The new leader of Virginia community colleges is wasting no time in getting to know the system.

During his second day on the job, David Dore visited Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg and Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke.

“You know my biggest takeaway is the incredible work that’s going on here,” Dore told reporters during his stop in Lynchburg.

Dore met with faculty and students, took a closer look at the school’s mechatronics lab and sat down with local employers and other community partners.

Dore said he was impressed with the focus on career and technical education.

“Those types of programs are really the types of models that we will need moving forward in the Virginia Community Colleges,” Dore said. “And I think they exemplify that collaboration and partnership between our K-12 system and our employers with industry. And our CTE academy here just exemplifies what we really need to do moving forward.”

Dore said another goal is to spread the word about the value of Virginia’s community colleges, reflected in the students he met Tuesday morning.

“If those students are any indication of the future of the Commonwealth, we are in very good shape,” Dore said.

The new chancellor made a similar stop in Roanoke, visiting Virginia Western Community College Tuesday afternoon.

He is planning to visit all 23 of Virginia’s community colleges during his first 60 days on the job.

