Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

New chancellor visits community colleges in Lynchburg and Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The new leader of Virginia community colleges is wasting no time in getting to know the system.

During his second day on the job, David Dore visited Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg and Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke.

“You know my biggest takeaway is the incredible work that’s going on here,” Dore told reporters during his stop in Lynchburg.

Dore met with faculty and students, took a closer look at the school’s mechatronics lab and sat down with local employers and other community partners.

Dore said he was impressed with the focus on career and technical education.

“Those types of programs are really the types of models that we will need moving forward in the Virginia Community Colleges,” Dore said. “And I think they exemplify that collaboration and partnership between our K-12 system and our employers with industry. And our CTE academy here just exemplifies what we really need to do moving forward.”

Dore said another goal is to spread the word about the value of Virginia’s community colleges, reflected in the students he met Tuesday morning.

“If those students are any indication of the future of the Commonwealth, we are in very good shape,” Dore said.

The new chancellor made a similar stop in Roanoke, visiting Virginia Western Community College Tuesday afternoon.

He is planning to visit all 23 of Virginia’s community colleges during his first 60 days on the job.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest
Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing Franklin County teens found safe
Body of woman found in Henry County identified
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found
Police lights
Police: Dog found inside dumpster in Pulaski County

Latest News

SE Roanoke House Fire
House fire in Southeast Roanoke
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
(Source: WHSV)
Pipeline opponents, company react to appeals court ruling
PokeEJoes BBQ Grand Opening
PokeEJoes BBQ Grand Opening