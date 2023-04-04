Birthdays
Pedestrian hit in traffic in SW Roanoke

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries after being hurt in traffic Tuesday morning, according to Roanoke Police.

Police say their initial investigation indicates the victim, a pedestrian, was crossing the 2700 block of Brandon Avenue SW about 9:15 a.m. April 4, 2023 and was hit by a driver headed east on Brandon.

The driver remained on scene, according to police.

Crash investigators have cleared the scene and Brandon Avenue is open to normal traffic.

