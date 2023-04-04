Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Pipeline opponents, company react to appeals court ruling

(Source: WHSV)
(Source: WHSV)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline say they are encouraged by a new appeals court ruling. The company says it’s disappointed, but remains committed to completing the project.

This week, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a key permit required for water crossings in West Virginia.

MVP needs the permit to restart construction.

David Sligh is Conservation Director with the group Wild Virginia.

“This again bolsters the whole assertion that we’ve made all along that this thing can’t live up to our bedrock environmental laws,” Sligh told WDBJ7 in an interview. “And we’re always gratified when we’re able to prove that to the courts.”

A representative of the pipeline, Natalie Cox, said the company is reviewing the decision.

Cox said MVP will continue to work with West Virginia regulators on a path forward to complete the project safely and responsibly.

Following is the full text of the company’s statement:

“Mountain Valley continues to review the Court’s decision, however, we are disappointed that MVP’s West Virginia 401 Water Quality Certification has once again been vacated. We appreciate the diligent efforts of the WVDEP and will continue to work with the agency on a path forward to completing this critical infrastructure project safely and responsibly. MVP has undergone unprecedented environmental review, and it is being built to higher environmental standards than any similar project that has ever been built in West Virginia or Virginia. With total project work nearly 94 percent complete, Mountain Valley remains committed to working collaboratively with state and federal regulators to finish the remaining work and help ensure Americans have greater access to cleaner, reliable, and more affordable domestic energy.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest
Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing Franklin County teens found safe
Body of woman found in Henry County identified
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found
Police lights
Police: Dog found inside dumpster in Pulaski County

Latest News

SE Roanoke House Fire
House fire in Southeast Roanoke
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
The new Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System visited schools in Lynchburg and...
New chancellor visits community colleges in Lynchburg and Roanoke
PokeEJoes BBQ Grand Opening
PokeEJoes BBQ Grand Opening