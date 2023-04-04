Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Planning a wedding? Avoid sticker shock with these tips

A look at some ways to stick to a budget
One Fine Day Events - Wedding Planning
One Fine Day Events - Wedding Planning(Pat Cori | Pat Cori Photography)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chelsea Yeatts, Owner & Creative Director of One Fine Day Events, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss planning a wedding.

Over recent years we have seen an increase in the overall cost of weddings, leaving some people with a lot of sticker shock when it comes time for them to plan their big day.

So what is the average cost of a wedding now and what are some ways the budget can stay in check?

Listen in to our conversation to see how to set a budget and tips to reduce the cost of your wedding.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest
Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing Franklin County teens found safe
Body of woman found in Henry County identified
Police lights
Police: Dog found inside dumpster in Pulaski County
A front will help trigger showers and storms by midweek.
Temperatures soar 10-15 degrees above normal

Latest News

Alleghany County Parks & Recreation Fishing day
Almost time to enjoy Kids Fishing Day!
SWVA Wildlife Center Hummingbirds
It’s hummingbird season
Roanoke City Alleghany County Health Dept.
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts celebrates National Public Health Week
More than 30 exhibitors seeking part-time and full-time employees
Bedford area chamber hosting annual job fair Thursday