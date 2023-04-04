Planning a wedding? Avoid sticker shock with these tips
A look at some ways to stick to a budget
Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chelsea Yeatts, Owner & Creative Director of One Fine Day Events, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss planning a wedding.
Over recent years we have seen an increase in the overall cost of weddings, leaving some people with a lot of sticker shock when it comes time for them to plan their big day.
So what is the average cost of a wedding now and what are some ways the budget can stay in check?
Listen in to our conversation to see how to set a budget and tips to reduce the cost of your wedding.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.