Political experts weigh in on former president Donald Trump’s arraignment

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Political experts are viewing Tuesday as a historical moment in our nation with the arraignment of former president Donald Trump for criminal charges.

WDBJ7 sat down with a senior political analyst and professor of political science at Roanoke College ahead of Tuesday’s arraignment. He said Tuesday’s outcome could shape a precedent on how the judicial process handles criminal charges for politicians.

However, there are still unanswered questions surrounding the former president.

Dr. Bryan Parsons explained it’s important to focus on the facts and not speculation.

”Despite all of the very heated, polarized partisan rhetoric that we have just come to expect in American politics, I think in these kind of moments it’s important for us to remember the rule of the law,” Dr. Parsons said.

Dr. Parsons also mentioned Wednesday could impact the upcoming presidential election in 2024, but that depends on voter sentiments.

