Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts celebrates National Public Health Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week is National Public Health week.

As the Health Department continues to transition back to routine operations since the disruption of the pandemic, they are looking to re-connect with the community on the variety of health services they offer.

Christie Wills, the Communications Officer for RCAHD joins us on Here @ Home to talk about what National Public Health Week means and their mission to promote the well-being of all Virginians.

If you or someone you know is looking to make an appointment or learning more they can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.