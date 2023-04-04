Birthdays
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts celebrates National Public Health Week

Offering several health services to the community
Roanoke City Alleghany County Health Dept.
Roanoke City Alleghany County Health Dept.(Roanoke City Alleghany County Health Dept.)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week is National Public Health week.

As the Health Department continues to transition back to routine operations since the disruption of the pandemic, they are looking to re-connect with the community on the variety of health services they offer.

Christie Wills, the Communications Officer for RCAHD joins us on Here @ Home to talk about what National Public Health Week means and their mission to promote the well-being of all Virginians.

If you or someone you know is looking to make an appointment or learning more they can visit their website.

