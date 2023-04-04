Birthdays
Salem Police asking for help finding teen runaway

Xavier Giggetts, runaway from Salem
Xavier Giggetts, runaway from Salem(Salem Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a 17-year-old runaway.

Xavier Anthony Giggetts was last reported seen April 3, 2023, on foot in the 400 block of Spartan Drive in Salem. Police believe he was headed to Franklin County.

The search for this teen is in addition to searches for two other apparent runaway teens from Salem.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective W. Weeks or Detective Haskins at 540-375-3083.

