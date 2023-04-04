Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

VSP releases information on former Alleghany County chief deputy arrest

Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being arrested for DUI(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released information about the arrest of a former Alleghany County chief deputy on Tuesday.

45-year-old Matthew Bowers was arrested on April 1st and charged with DWI and refusal to take a blood/breath test.

Police say the crash occurred on Rt. 220 near Grafton Street.

Bowser was driving a Subaru Impreza north on Rt. 220, when he drove into a guardrail barrier, dividing the north and southbound travel lanes.

Bowser was released an arraigned on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest
Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing Franklin County teens found safe
Body of woman found in Henry County identified
Police lights
Police: Dog found inside dumpster in Pulaski County
A front will help trigger showers and storms by midweek.
Temperatures soar 10-15 degrees above normal

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO in major blow to Russia over Ukraine war
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found
Xavier Giggetts, runaway from Salem
Salem Police asking for help finding teen runaway
Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and...
Why prices at fast-food restaurants like Chick-fil-A are on the rise