VSP releases information on former Alleghany County chief deputy arrest

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released information about the arrest of a former Alleghany County chief deputy on Tuesday.

45-year-old Matthew Bowers was arrested on April 1st and charged with DWI and refusal to take a blood/breath test.

Police say the crash occurred on Rt. 220 near Grafton Street.

Bowser was driving a Subaru Impreza north on Rt. 220, when he drove into a guardrail barrier, dividing the north and southbound travel lanes.

Bowser was released an arraigned on Monday.

