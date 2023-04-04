Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 warehouse workers

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.
Walmart is America’s largest private employer.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 workers in its warehouse.

The cuts are happening in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey, according to Walmart’s filing with the Department of Labor.

The company recently told investors to expect slower sales and profit growth in the year ahead.

Walmart’s core lower-income shoppers continue to be hit by inflation which could impact sales.

The retail giant is also raising its average minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour which could squeeze profit margins.

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
One missing teen found safe, another still missing
Body of woman found in Henry County identified
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest
Police lights
Police: Dog found inside dumpster in Pulaski County
Salem Runaways Malik Johnson (L) and Isabella Sharrocks (R)
Salem PD looking for runaway teens who may be with teens from other parts of VA

Latest News

Xavier Giggetts, runaway from Salem
Salem Police asking for help finding teen runaway
Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and...
Why prices at fast-food restaurants like Chick-fil-A are on the rise
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
Mountain View Humane partnering with Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power...
Biden offers $450M for clean energy projects at coal mines