Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say

The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.
The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.(Seattle Helicopter Share via CNN Newsource)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX ISLAND, Wash. (Gray News) - A gray whale washed up on a Washington state beach over the weekend.

Researchers reported the whale’s body was found in the shallows of Fox Island in southern Puget Sound on Saturday.

An examination was conducted by biologists that revealed the adult male had been killed by blunt-force trauma likely from a vessel strike.

According to Cascadia Research Collective, a nonprofit research and educational organization, the animal was also found in a poor nutritional condition which likely contributed to it being more vulnerable to the vessel strike.

The whale, reported to be around 40 feet long, had been sighted alive in shallow waters on March 27 but died sometime between then and when it was discovered, according to the organization.

Researchers report there has been a decrease in prey available for gray whales in the area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports there have been many gray whale strandings over the past few years on the West Coast, including four so far this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug investigation graphic
Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest
Wildwood Road Fire in Roanoke County
Roanoke County house fire causes over $178,000 in damages
Parts of our area are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather late today.
Isolated storm possible this evening; better chance for storms arrives Thursday

Latest News

This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
Mountain View Humane Helps Pets Of Inmates
Mountain View Humane Helps Pets Of Inmates
Martinsville Window Contest Celebrating Bee City Month
Martinsville Window Contest Celebrating Bee City Month
The famed actor, who also starred in films and other TV series including “Boardwalk Empire,”...
Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams