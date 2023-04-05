Author of new book coming to Lynchburg and Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you like historical fiction set in Virginia, there’s a new book that may be up your alley.

Rachel Beanland’s latest novel “The House is on Fire” was officially released Tuesday. The book tells the story of the deadly 1811 Richmond Theater Fire.

Beanland follows four characters from the night of the fire to the day of the funeral.

“At that time, Richmond had about 10,000 people and 600 of them were in the theater that night. So everyone in the city knew somebody who had been in that fire,” she said.

Thursday, Beanland will be at the Lynchburg Public Library’s main branch on Memorial Avenue for an event. The event starts at 6:30 Thursday evening in the library’s community room. Copies of the book will be for sale.

Beanland will then visit Roanoke Thursday, April 13. This event will be at the Grandin Theater. Tickets are required and cost $15 in advance.

