Bradley Free Clinic prepared to help people who lose Medicaid coverage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes to Medicaid coverage will impact thousands of people in Virginia, with many expected to lose coverage, but there are other resources and organizations available to help those in need.

The changes to Virginia Medicaid are happening, now that the federal public health emergency issued during the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

Free and charitable clinics like the Bradley Free Clinic are working to make sure people can still have access to health care services despite the possibility of losing coverage.

Janine Underwood is the Executive Director of Bradley Free Clinic. She joined Here @ Home and explained their organization expects to see an increase in uninsured patients.

Underwood said they have the resources to meet that demand and will help people with their Medicaid renewals.

