Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Cash App founder stabbed to death

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin. San Francisco police said he was stabbed to death.(AIO FILMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCSICO (CNN) – The founder of Cash App was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco.

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin, who wrote in a tweet Wednesday that Lee was an incredible human being.

Police say officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood took a 43-year-old man to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Lee also was the former chief technology officer of Square.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found
Drug investigation graphic
Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest
Wildwood Road Fire in Roanoke County
Roanoke County house fire causes over $178,000 in damages
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say

Latest News

A family who lost countless memories got one back thanks to social media.
Family’s photo swept up by tornado found over 150 miles away
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn't fix it for a year
"Thank a Teacher" campaign.
Virginia Lottery encouraging residents to send thank-you notes to teachers for “Thank a Teacher” week
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado kills multiple people, sows destruction
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 3 at day care center in Brazil