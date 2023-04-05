Birthdays
Community Health Center to launch dental residency program

Community Health Center of the NRV
Community Health Center of the NRV(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - $500,000 is headed to the Community Health Center of the NRV to create a dental residency program.

“There’s a huge need in the community for dental services for people that either have no insurance or have Medicaid at the Community Health Center,” said Dr. Dave Roberts, CMO of the CHCNRV.

This grant will give the Community Health Center of the NRV two years to get a plan in place to bring dentists in for residency.

“We can take graduates from dental schools who want to further their training, we can provide them opportunity to spend time with sub specialists,” Dr. Roberts said.

The Health Center believes this will help fill a need and give these dentists added experience to launch their careers.

“They’ll be able to provide services to our patients, they’ll be able to further their education and expand their exposure to a segment of the population that really, really needs them,” Dr. Roberts said.

Once up and running, the program can bring up up to four resident dentists each year.

“The hope is, and there’s evidence to support it, that people, dentists that train in environments like ours, where we care for the underserved, are more likely to stay in the area,” Dr. Roberts said.

