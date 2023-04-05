Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A cow was killed and a car destroyed in a crash and fire in Rustburg early Wednesday.

The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was called shortly before 2 a.m. to a report of a car-vs-deer crash in the 1200 block of Colonial Highway. Crews found instead a cow had been hit, and the car was on fire, with flames under the hood and spreading into the car.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported to either person in the car.

Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23 (Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department)

