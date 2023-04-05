“Eggcellent Adventure” set for Virginia Museum of Transportation
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mendy Flynn, the Executive Director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, joins 7@four to talk about the “Eggcellent Adventure” event that takes place April 8.
The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Event activities consist of face painting, kids’ games & crafts, train rides, vendors for shopping, food from Ken & Jayne’s food truck and treats from Petals & Sugar. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance.
Prices for admission can be found below:
Regular admission for other guests
$12 – adults
$10 – seniors
$10 – students (with ID)
$10 – youth (ages 13 – 17)
$8 – children (ages 3-12)
Kids under the age of two get in for free.
For more information on the event, click here.
