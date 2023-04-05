Birthdays
“Eggcellent Adventure” set for Virginia Museum of Transportation

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mendy Flynn, the Executive Director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, joins 7@four to talk about the “Eggcellent Adventure” event that takes place April 8.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event activities consist of face painting, kids’ games & crafts, train rides, vendors for shopping, food from Ken & Jayne’s food truck and treats from Petals & Sugar. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance.

Prices for admission can be found below:

Regular admission for other guests

$12 – adults

$10 – seniors

$10 – students (with ID)

$10 – youth (ages 13 – 17)

$8 – children (ages 3-12)

Kids under the age of two get in for free.

For more information on the event, click here.

