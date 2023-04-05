Fire officials remind residents to be check smoke detectors following several house fires in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters around the Roanoke Valley are seeing a slight uptick in the number of house fires for this time of year.

Fire crews responded to three residential fires in the Valley in the first week of April. Roanoke City’s fire chief David Hoback said these fires have been accidental, but more visible with bigger flames and smoke.

So far, there aren’t any common trends with the higher number of house fires.

Chief Hoback explained it’s important to always be cautious and check your smoke detectors.

”Don’t overload your extension cords, make sure that your outlets you’re plugging things into are not overrated or overloaded based on multiple things being plugged in,” Chief Hoback said. “Then if you do have a situation, get everybody out.”

The chief also said as we get into the warmer, spring weather there may be more brush fires happening around the county.

